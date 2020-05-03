MACON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all Georgia counties south off I-20 on Thursday.

During a press conference on a coronavirus update, Kemp said he is announcing the state of emergency.

"Due to inclement weather and severe flooding in those areas," Kemp said.

He said they're working with GEMA to make sure communities have the tools and resources they need.

Heavy rains and flooding caused road closures and hazardous conditions in Central Georgia on Thursday.

Several counties have announced road closures and some school districts have canceled Friday classes.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Heavy rain and flooding causes Central Georgia road closures, dangerous conditions

1 killed, 2 injured in single-car Johnson County wreck

Johnson County chase ends in deadly wreck

Autopsy confirms Crawford County man died from dog attack

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.