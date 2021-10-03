Gov. Kemp expands vaccine eligibility to adults 55+ and people with high-risk conditions

As numbers continue to trend down in Georgia, groups of those who are eligible to receive the vaccine are going up.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that people 55+ and people with high-risk conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15.

Kemp mentioned early in his press conference that numbers continue to trend down in Georgia.

He also emphasized that the elderly population is still a priority when it comes to vaccinations as 77% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in the 65 and older population.

As of Wednesday, Kemp says two-thirds of the senior population in Georgia has received at least one shot, so we are moving to expand vaccine eligibility once again.

Starting March 15, people 55+ and those 16 and older with high-risk conditions as defined by the CDC will be able to get vaccinated.

Kemp says he believes vaccinations will be open to everyone in the beginning of April.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey defined what "high-risk" means, including a list of conditions that fall under the broad term. Some of the conditions mentioned were: asthma, cancer, ALS, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, heart conditions, HIV/AIDS, liver disease, Alzheimer's, dementia or people who are obese.

You can pre-register at myvaccinegeorgia.com and you have to make an appointment -- no walk-ins are accepted.