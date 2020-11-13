'Do not grow complacent': Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions through end of November

Health officials have warned of a challenging winter if Georgians don't follow their suggestions

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has extended Georgia’s current COVID-19 restrictions through the end of the month.

According to a news release from his office, the renewed order is set to take effect on Monday, November 16 – the date it was previously set to expire.

The extension comes as case numbers and hospitalizations hit new daily records nationwide.

"As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," said Governor Kemp. "The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a sixty-day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent,” wrote Kemp.

He also reiterated his previous guidance from October, where he encouraged Georgians to wear a mask, social distance, follow public health guidance and get a flu shot.

Navicent Health leaders echoed the same advice on Thursday when they warned of a challenging winter in Georgia.

To read the full text of his executive order, click here.