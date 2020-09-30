Gov. Kemp extends public health state of emergency to November 9

He also extended the state's current COVID-19 restrictions until October 15

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has again extended COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency.

In a new executive order signed Wednesday, Kemp extended all current COVID-19 restrictions until 11:59 p.m. on October 15.

The public health state of emergency is extended until November 9.

There are two minor changes made in his latest order, which include allowing workers at restaurants and bars to return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 following a confirmed positive or suspected COVID-19 case.

ACT/SAT test score deadlines have also been extended for HOPE and Zell scholarship eligibility.

Kemp first declared a public health state of emergency on March 14, and it has been continuously extended since then.

In March, he said the point of the emergency declaration was to "allow the Department of Public Health to direct specific healthcare action in extraordinary circumstances."