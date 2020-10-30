Gov. Kemp, first lady enter quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

US Rep Drew Ferguson announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, days after speaking at a rally with Kemp

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

His spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement Friday that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp were recently exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Hall said both have received a coronavirus test, though he did not say if they’d received the results yet.

According to GPB, US Rep Drew Ferguson (R-West Point) announced he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after speaking at a rally with Kemp.

"Last night, I began feeling mild symptoms consistent with a cold, with no fever," the West Point Republican said. "This morning, when I began running a slight fever, I immediately took a COVID test which has come back positive."

The two spoke Tuesday at a campaign event a few miles away from Warm Springs, where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was delivering remarks.

GPB says many of the attendees at the event were not wearing masks, including Ferguson, but Kemp was seen wearing one except for when he was speaking at the rally.

This is a developing story.