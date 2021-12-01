Watch Live: Gov. Kemp gives COVID vaccine update, addresses Georgia State Capitol security

The state began expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday will provide an update on Georgia's vaccine distribution efforts, a day after the state expanded eligibility for who can receive one.

The state moved to Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan on Monday, making it available to adults 65 and over as well as first responders and law enforcement.

It resulted in a flood of new demand, after the state had struggled to distribute all of its doses in rural areas, where healthcare workers had been resistant to taking it. The initial phase of Georgia's vaccine distribution plan made just frontline health workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities eligible for the vaccine.

Georgia has lagged in vaccine distribution relative to other states, with a little more than 200,000 vaccines administered out of more than 900,000 that have been allocated to the state. Of the allocation, about 700,000 have been shipped to health providers.

Gov. Kemp said at his last press conference that he believed underreporting from hospitals and other health facilities was at least partly to blame.

Kemp will also be joined by Adjutant General Thomas Carden and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, to discuss Georgia State Capitol security.