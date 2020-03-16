ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state closed from March 18 through March 31, 2020.

"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," said Kemp in his order. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."

Many school systems had already closed, but this order closes the remainder of the public schools in the state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED HEADLINES

List: School, university closings in Central Georgia

List: Events, sports cancellations and postponements in Central Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.