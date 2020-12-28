x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Watch Live: Gov. Kemp, other officials give update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia

The press conference comes just as the vaccine has been distributed to some cities across Georgia.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp will have to sit for questioning about comments he made that seemed to express concern about minority voter registration, a federal judge has ruled. (AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will deliver an update on COVID-19 vaccine administration in a news conference in Hall County on Monday.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m., and will be streamed here on 13wmaz.com.

The following are also expected to attend the briefing: Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry.

The conference takes place at 2560 Flintridge Road, which is Pruitt Health's The Oaks - Limestone facility in Gainesville.

RELATED LINK

First veteran at Carl Vinson VAMC in Dublin gets COVID-19 vaccine

'The best Christmas gift ever': Coliseum Medical Centers begins vaccinating staff with COVID-19 vaccine

'Excited and grateful': Coliseum Health Systems staff getting COVID-19 vaccines