Watch Live: Gov. Kemp, other officials give update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia

The press conference comes just as the vaccine has been distributed to some cities across Georgia.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will deliver an update on COVID-19 vaccine administration in a news conference in Hall County on Monday.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m., and will be streamed here on 13wmaz.com.

The following are also expected to attend the briefing: Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry.

The conference takes place at 2560 Flintridge Road, which is Pruitt Health's The Oaks - Limestone facility in Gainesville.