New Gov. Kemp order rolls back COVID-19 restrictions on distancing, gatherings

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a trio of executive orders Wednesday, one of which rolls back many of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

According to a news release from his office, ‘Executive Order 03.31.21.03,’ is effective Thursday, April 8 and will run through April 30.

The most significant parts of that order are an elimination of the ban on gatherings and ending the shelter-in-place requirements for the elderly and medically fragile.

It also reduces the remaining distance requirements at places like restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and group fitness classes.

The order will also stop law enforcement from being able to close a business or other location for failing to comply with his executive orders.

It still strongly suggests social distancing measures and wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The other two orders are less noteworthy: one extends Georgia's Public Health Emergency until April 30 (this helps the state in acquiring PPE, vaccines and testing), and the second includes information allowing state employees to get their COVID-19 vaccination without using sick leave.

