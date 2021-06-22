Gov. Kemp signs final public health state of emergency extension

After more than a year of extensions, the state's public health emergency will officially end on July 1

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from the initial announcement in March 2020.

After more than a year of continuous extensions, Georgia’s public health state of emergency is coming to an end.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Tuesday that his latest executive order continuing the emergency will also be the last one. That means the state of emergency will end Thursday, July 1.

See his statement below:

"I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together - along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others - to protect both lives and livelihoods.

Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia's best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family."

Kemp’s office says he will issue a new executive order next week aimed at helping job creators recover from the pandemic. It will include the suspension of state rules and regulations.