Governor Kemp says his latest order is in response to new information showing that better air circulation and purification can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 indoors.



“Having a more strict or particular filter in system, have been shown to make the air a little more safe,” said Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District.



The son of the owner of Guitarras Mexican Grill, a family-owned restaurant in north Macon, says the order won't affect them.



“Our restaurant filtration system is really good. I honestly don't think we need to do any changes,” said Luis Resendiz.



I asked if they had to, could they pay for an upgraded system.



“We could probably afford it, it just would be really difficult to.”



According to Jarett Davis, the general manager at Pruett Air Conditioning, the price for a new air conditioning system could start at $5,000.

