ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will once again provide an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts during a news conference at the State Operations Center.

Kemp will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Homer Bryson, Director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Adjutant General Tom Carden from the Georgia National Guard.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed on 13WMAZ.com and on Facebook.

Several protests have taken place around the Capitol and the governor's mansion. Kemp has pushed for peaceful protesting in the state after Friday's events turned violent.

He pulled the Georgia National Guard away from their coronavirus efforts to help local law enforcement with controlling the crowds at the protests.

he concern nationwide with the demonstrations is the spread of COVID-19 as most protesters are not social distancing or wearing masks.