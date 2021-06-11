Gov. Kemp takes to Twitter after appeals court temporarily halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate on large businesses

On Saturday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on larger businesses.

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on larger businesses. Now Georgia's own Governor Brian Kemp has come forward to offer a statement on the matter.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced that businesses with 100 or more employees would have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The mandate is targeted for early next year.

More than two dozen Republican-led states have filed lawsuits to challenge President Joe Biden's recent vaccine mandate. Georgia has joined in the lawsuit filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

On Saturday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. Governor Brian Kemp has since taken to social media to offer his thoughts on the court's stay of the mandate.

"The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals just halted Biden's vaccine mandate on businesses w/ 100+ workers." Kemp stated on Twitter. "This is a good indication for the lawsuit GA filed in the 11th. We will continue our legal efforts and are confident this unlawful, unconstitutional order will be struck down."

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the halt would stop President Joe Biden "from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

"The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” Landry continued.