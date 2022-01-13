Gov. Kemp talks teacher pay raises, announces plan to give $1 million to Mercer University

Kemp also spoke out against Critical Race Theory.

Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State address in front of the General Assembly Thursday morning.

Kemp says he's helped build Georgia's house on a strong foundation, and helped the state weather storms from the past three years.

In his 2022 address he says he plans to keep building.

Kemp says he's helped to keep the state's economy strong, as it fought off the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke on pay raises for teachers, and thanked Georgia's healthcare workers for their continued work during the pandemic.

Kemp also talked about his efforts in minimalizing crime with the anti-gang task force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kemp's budget plan also includes $1 million for Mercer University, to help fight the shortage of doctors in rural Georgia.