Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia gas shortage

The governor has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The press conference has concluded. You will be able to re-watch it in full in the video player above this story shortly.

Original story below

Gov. Brian Kemp has scheduled a press conference for this afternoon in which he will "provide updates on the Colonial Pipeline issue and its impact on Georgia," according to a release.

The governor's press conference is set for 3 p.m. at the State Capitol. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel.

State and national leaders are scrambling to soften the run on gas, with a panicked public causing many gas stations to run out of fuel entirely.

Already this week in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp temporarily suspended the state fuel tax in an attempt to keep gas prices in check.

Experts caution that people don't need to be rushing to gas stations to hoard fuel, with Colonial Pipeline expecting to restore most pipeline operations by the end of the week.

As the run on gas began to really take hold on Tuesday, 11Alive's Chenue Her reported some stations simply began to close.

One station manager, Raton Das, told Chenue that he bagged up the pumps because his gasoline delivery didn't show up. He had no idea when his pumps would be restocked.

“This is the first time this is happening to my gas station in Atlanta,” he said. “The store’s open because I have to sell groceries but that’s all I’m doing right now. I cannot close my store because I have to pay my rent.”