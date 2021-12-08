Gov. Kemp to announce additional steps to support Georgia hospitals amid recent COVID surge

Kemp will be joined by the state's public health director Dr. Kathleen Toomey when he addresses the citizens at 4 p.m. from the State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to announce additional steps to support Georgia hospitals during a Monday afternoon press conference. He also plans to encourage state employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to his office.

Kemp will be joined by the state's public health director Dr. Kathleen Toomey when he addresses the citizens at 4 p.m. from the State Capitol.

You can watch the live event on 13wmaz.com or on the 13WMAZ YouTube channel.

Toomey said last week that the number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are likely to continue to rise in Georgia, and then potentially reach their peak in September.

She added that crushing the Delta variant is urgent and difficult, but doable.

Hospitals are feeling the strain, once again, as cases across the country surge. Toomey said mostly unvaccinated younger people are the COVID patients who are filling the hospitals now -- in their 20s, 30s, 40s.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, there have been 68,852 total patients hospitalized in Georgia. As of August 13, the last time the state reported the data, there were 3,913 COVID patients currently hospitalized.