ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a news conference where he will discuss the state's response to COVID-19.

It is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will also be at the conference.

Earlier Monday, Kemp also declared a statewide state of emergency due to damage caused from overnight storms.