Gov. Kemp to visit Gray for rural broadband announcement

Counties expected to get high-speed internet include Bibb, Jones and Monroe.

GRAY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will join state officials and Tri-County EMC in Gray for a special announcement on rural broadband on Friday.

According to Kemp's office, he will be at the Tri-County EMC Headquarters to make the announcement at 11 a.m.

We expect to learn more about the state's efforts to get rural Georgians connected online.

Just last month, Kemp announced a plan to get high-speed internet to more than 80,000 homes and businesses across 18 Georgia counties.

He said Central Georgia EMC and Sother Rivers Energy would form a partnership with Conexon to make it happen.

It will provide high-speed internet to people in the following counties: Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Spalding, and Upson.

The plan includes an investment of around $210 million to build a fiber network that would provide internet access to those counties.

Headquarters is located at 310 West Clinton Street.