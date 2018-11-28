UGA Agriculture Extension Pecan Specialist Lenny Wells has your pecan fact of the day.

"Georgia is the largest pecan-producing state in the nation, and we produced on average about 100 to 110 million pounds of pecans each year," Wells said.

Now, you can imagine how much of an impact Hurricane Michael had on Georgia's pecan industry.

"Georgia produces roughly about a third of the US crop, and about half of Georgia's crop was lost to the storm," Wells said.

The majority of Governor Deal's hurricane relief bill will be a $200 million timber tax credit to benefit timber farmers.

It also includes cleaning up and replanting pecans.

Wells says dealing with losses at pecan farms is much different.

"With timber, there's been enough storms in the past that you see they have guidelines in place for evaluating that damage, but we're kind of on new ground with pecans," Wells said.

Once they are able to assess the damage, they'll decide what counties farmers will get help in and how much they'll get.

"There's a lot of things that we're talking about with the Department of Agriculture to come up with good guidelines to use to kind of standardize the way that we're rating this damage to help with some of that assessment," Wells said.

People from several state agencies are putting an application process together for affected farmers to apply for some tax credits from the state which will open in March.

