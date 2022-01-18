Central Georgia truckers weigh in on government program to recruit teens to ease driver shortage

The Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program allows drivers 18-20 to operate semi trucks in interstate commerce

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The federal government has a proposed solution for the nation's truck driver shortage and supply chain problems. They want to allow some teens to get behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler traveling between states.

It’s called the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program, putting those 18-20 in the front seat of an 18-wheeler. Typically, drivers could get their commercial-drivers state licenses at 18, but that won’t allow you to travel between states. With this program, that would change, and some truck drivers who are already on the road disagree about whether that's a good thing.

"I’ve seen a 12-year-old drive one, so I feel like, yeah," truck driver Charles Windham said.

"I don't think it’s a good idea. For 18? Nah," Warner Robins truck driver Albert Wesby said.

Charles Windham says he has confidence in the training.

"You got to go through training -- it's 2-3 weeks with somebody else in the truck, they’re teaching you," Windham said.

But Alfred Wesby says there needs to be more.

"It would take a whole lot more training with someone that’s younger and barely experienced in driving trucks," he said.

The proposed federal program would increase training. Teen drivers would have to go through 400 hours of probation, driving under supervision by others, but supporters say the new drivers would help ease supply chain problems since more than 70% of goods are transported by truck drivers.

In Warner Robins, Central Georgia Technical College says their CDL program helps fill the need.

"As of last class, we're up to 225 students on our waitlist," instructor Tim English said.

English, once a driver and now an instructor, says they give up to 75 students per semester hands-on teaching.

"The online class, they get the bookwork knowledge of that. Once they pass that course and they receive their AP learner's permit, they come here to us and they have weeks in the classroom and on the range," he explained.

But with this program, hitting the range might come sooner than expected.