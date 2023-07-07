'to honor his service and memory': Gov. Brian Kemp orders flags fly at half-staff to honor Crisp County deputy

A Forsyth native and a veteran, Deputy Tyee Browne is described a great guy and worker.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the state capitol building and in Crisp County to fly at half-staff to honor deputy Tyee Browne who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week.

"As we continue to mourn with the loved ones of @CrispCoSheriff Deputy Tyee Browne, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, flags will fly at half-staff at the State Capitol and in Crisp County tomorrow to honor his service and memory," Kemp said in the tweet.

At just 26 years old, Browne was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning Browne went to check on a truck parked in the middle of Highway 280.

The car had come in as stolen.

When Browne went to check on the car, the GBI says the driver, 25-year-old Cross, shot Browne and fled the scene in the deputy's patrol car.

Browne later died at a Cordele hospital.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock spoke about Browne in a news conference calling his death a great loss.

Hancock says Tyee had been patrolling for less than a year. He says this is the first time in his 10-year career he has lost an employee in such a traumatic way.

A Forsyth native and a veteran, Hancock says Browne was a great guy and worker.

13WMAZ also spoke to Deputy Browne's mother.

"He was incredible. I am not ready to speak yet, but he loved our community. He was a Monroe County kid, from kindergarten to graduation from Mary Persons. He loved his soccer and then went into the military. He was so special. Please keep him in everyone's memory– Sunday and Monday will be hard," she said.