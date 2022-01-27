Governor Brian Kemp proposes tax cuts for military members in Georgia

Governor Kemp, who is running for re-election, is proposing tax breaks for veterans and active duty military.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp met with a group of veterans and local leaders at the VECTR Training Center in Warner Robins on Thursday to propose a $17,500n tax exemption for those on active duty and the same amount for retirees working jobs after the military.

The proposal will start in the House, where Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan says it is already receiving strong support.

"Anything we can do to keep military members that come here to call Georgia home, we want to be a part of it," said Duncan.