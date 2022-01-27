Governor Brian Kemp proposes tax cuts for military members in Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp met with a group of veterans and local leaders at the VECTR Training Center in Warner Robins on Thursday to propose a $17,500n tax exemption for those on active duty and the same amount for retirees working jobs after the military.
The proposal will start in the House, where Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan says it is already receiving strong support.
"Anything we can do to keep military members that come here to call Georgia home, we want to be a part of it," said Duncan.
The legislation is viewed by many as an attempt to make Georgia more competitive when it comes to keeping veterans in the state instead of moving to surrounding states that don't tax military retirement benefits.