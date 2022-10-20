'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event

"It's very important when your governor and other state personnel take that time and come share with us. To have that support, it means a whole lot."

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities.

That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha stopped by to hear what Kemp had to say, and what it meant to law enforcement that he was there.

"I want to tell you just how much we appreciate what all of you do every single day,” Kemp says.

Governor Kemp thanked all law enforcement for all their work in the past couple of years.

"It's been tough times in this country and in this state when you think of civil unrest, when you think of people who have seen injustice with their own eyes,” he says.

Kemp says the lives of 14 Georgia officers have been lost due to violence, and he supports the voices and ideas of law enforcement.

“They know that we're going to work with people to let their voice be heard, as they should, just like we did in downtown Atlanta, after the George Floyd incident, and just like we did during the whole Ahmaud Arbery investigation.”

Sheriff Carlton Speed in Banks County was announced the Sheriff of The Year. He says he appreciates Kemp's words.

"He has supported law enforcement 100%,” he says. “It gives us the feeling that we are supported at the highest level of state government, and they're willing to step out and support local law enforcement who support the people in their communities every day.”

"Every sheriff here knows that he's got our backs,” says Lenn Wood, the sheriff of Coweta County for the past three years.

He says Kemp is just a down-to-earth guy.

"He always makes the time to come down-- that he really doesn't have -- to do anything with the sheriffs, and I really appreciate that support,” Wood says.

Crawford County's Sheriff Lewis Walker agrees.

"Well it's very important when your governor and other state personnel take that time and come share with us. To have that support, it means a whole lot to law enforcement.”