ATLANTA -- Flags across Georgia will be flown at half-staff to honor the memory of numerous victims of a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Saturday.

Governor Nathan Deal penned an executive order on Monday instructing state agencies to lower their flags in memory of the 11 people killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The move is in lockstep with President Trump who ordered flags lowered on all public buildings and grounds. The order will keep the flags at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.

"First Lady Sandra Deal and I are praying for the victims, their loved ones and the Pittsburgh community," Deal posted on social media.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
People gather for a vigil in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania on October 27, 2018, to remember those that died in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting earlier in the day.
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
From left Cody Murphy, 17 Sabrina Weihrauch, and Amanda Godley, left, all of Pittsburgh, hug after an active shooter situation at Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Multiple casualties have been reported at the synagogue.
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Rabbi Chuck Diamond, who is a former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, is interviewed several blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
A crowd of media wait in the street two blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.
Michael Eisenberg, rear, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone as his wife Laurie waits a few blocks from Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.

This comes after investigators said, Robert Bowers, a long-haul trucker armed with a rifle and three handguns burst into the synagogue on Saturday while shouting anti-Semitic epithets and firing at the congregation. He was wounded in a shooting with police and taken into custody.

Victims in the shooting raged from middle-age to nearly 100 years old. The Anti-Defamation League called Saturday's attack the deadliest against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

Contributing: John Bacon, USA TODAY and the Associated Press.

