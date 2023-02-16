Governor Kemp announces second round of broadband grants to expand high speed internet

The Governor announced in Thursday that several central Georgia counties would be included in the grant list.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has announced a second round of additional grants to expand high speed internet to some counties in Central Georgia.

On Thursday, it was said in a press release that there would be a second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF) to "expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas."

The state expects to invest around $15 million in this round of the project, and it will be administered by the the Office of Planning and Budget through a competitive grant process.

“Following the significant investments in high-speed internet expansion I've announced over the past year, I'm thankful additional CPF funding is available to help provide access to unserved communities,” said Governor Kemp. “These grants will enable us to further close the digital divide in our state, connecting even more Georgians to opportunity. We've made great progress in recent years, and we won't rest on our laurels as we continue to make strategic broadband investments."

Much like the first round of grants, this one involves an application process. They say that approved projects for the grants will "use leading technologies to offer reliable, high-speed internet access able to support a household with multiple users, as well as businesses with competitive needs."

To find out ways you can apply, you can visit the grant website here.

These grants follow the first round of grants, given out on on January 4, 2023.