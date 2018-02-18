We'll stay mostly cloudy and muggy for the next couple of days. Rain chances will remain likely today and tomorrow. Storms that form this week have the potential to become strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. We could see two to three inches of rain over the next seven days.

Today... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

