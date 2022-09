D.F. Douglass High School graduated it's last class in 1998.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Alumni of D.F. Douglass High School reunited Labor Day weekend.

The classes from 1958 to 1998 gathered in Montezuma to celebrate history and success stories.

The event has special appearances from Congressman Sanford Bishop, Commissioner Carl Oliver, members from the 1981 State Football team and more.

On Saturday there was a parade, a barbeque and a live band.

D.F. Douglass High School graduated it's last class in 1998.