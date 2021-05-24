Milledgeville high school seniors recover memories from time capsule buried as 5th-graders

Once students opened up the capsule, they rediscovered everything from pictures to letters addressed to old girlfriends

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some former classmates gathered in Milledgeville on Monday to take a trip down memory lane.

Former fifth graders at Lakeview Primary School -- who are now graduating seniors) -- came together to unearth a time capsule buried on the school's campus in 2014.

The students were part of Cindy English's gifted class at the time when the school was still named Creekside Elementary.

Inside the capsule, the students discovered everything from old pictures to letters to old girlfriends.

English enjoyed seeing her previous students once again.

"To see them as 4th and 5th graders, and how much they've grown in those four years, both educationally and physically just growing up," English said. "Now as they walk up, and they're grown-ups...they are adults now, but they haven't changed a bit. They're still my babies and I'll always think of them as my babies."

Former student, Akyrah Smith, said it felt to reconnect with everyone after seven years.

"Well a few of us actually go to the same school, a lot of us do," Smith said. "A lot keep in contact on social media of course, but I do want to get together in the near future to make sure everyone's doing fine."

Despite digging for nearly two hours, the smiles on their faces after seeing their old memories made it all worth it.