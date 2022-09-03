Major pipeline break sends Grand Canyon National Park into water restrictions

ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon National Park is re-implementing water conservation measures following a major pipeline break in the area.
Restrictions are in place for both the North and South rims, and park officials ask that all park residents and visitors reduce water usage wherever possible.
The pipeline breakage was discovered Saturday morning in the inner canyon near North Kaibab Trail and has led to diminished water supplies across the park.
At this time, there is no estimate of how many gallons of water have been spilled by this break.
A release from the National Park Service laid out the following mandatory water conservation measures:
- No watering lawns/plants
- No washing cars, boats, bikes, or any outside vehicle
- Run dishwashers or washing machines with only full loads (in eco mode if available)
- Utilize dry precleaning methods to scrape off food items before thoroughly washing dishes.
- Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water
- Take shorter or less frequent showers
- Turn the water off while you shave or brush your teeth
- Use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing to the minimum necessary
- Camper Services may implement limited hours for showers and laundry services
- Employee and concessionaire laundromats may implement limited hours
- Report drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices
- Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use
Drinking water is turned off at inner canyon locations including: Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile rest houses, Cottonwood Campground and day use area, and Manzanita rest area.
Hikers in the area should plan to carry all water, or bring ways of treating water on the trail.
You can click here for the park's up-to-date information on water availability in the canyon.
