Houston County will have two grand juries to catch up on nearly 400 cases that need to be presented

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Final results last night confirmed Houston County voters chose Incumbent Republican George Hartwig as their District Attorney.

He says one of the first things he wants to do is tackle the backlog of cases made worse by the pandemic.

That's something they can start working on now that grand juries are back in session.

"All those cases that have come in, we have not been able to indict anybody, present to a grand jury, we have not been able to have any jury trials and actually try people," says Hartwig.

They've been given the green light to start back up and Houston County will have two of them.

"There is a law on the books here in Georgia that says as the DA, I can apply to select concurrent grand juries or more than one grand jury," Hartwig said, and that's what he did.

Grand Jury A met two weeks ago and group B met on Tuesday.

His office presented 50 cases to each group, working to make their way through around 400 cases.

They are meeting in a large room with masks and social distancing in place.

Hartwig says they didn't have a hard time finding people to serve, even in the middle of the pandemic.

"I think it's going to be an effective way for us to get caught up on you know at least these several hundred cases that have come in since March that have not been able to be presented to a grand jury because we weren't allowed to have them."

But he doesn't think having two grand juries will be permanent.

In Bibb County, District Attorney David Cooke says one grand jury met for the first time on Tuesday.

They meet three time a month.