A grand opening celebration for the Macon Exchange Pop-up Shop will be held on Friday.

The Macon Exchange will be home to 19 growing brands from the Central Georgia area. Each will sell unique items like crafts, clothing, handmade jewelry, candles and other items.

The shop was created by Newtown Macon. David Moore with the organization says about 50 applications from businesses that wanted to participated and they narrowed it down to 19.

"What we wanted to do was give an opportunity to those who have not made it into the downtown Macon retail market yet," he said.

The Macon Exchange is sponsored by a Downtown Challenge Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

The grand opening will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Macon Exchange located at 368 2nd Street in downtown Macon.

The community will have an opportunity to shop the different brands after the event.

