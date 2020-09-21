Now you can listen to local vocalists right from the Grand Opera House's historic fire escape

MACON, Ga. — In the midst of a pandemic, local venues and theatres have continued to step into the spotlight to find new ways to bring shows to the Central Georgia community.

While the Grand Opera House has already figured out how to entertain virtually and inside its theatre, it now has one more way of bringing shows to people who love a live performance.

Earlier in September, the performing arts center debuted the first of many outdoor cabaret shows, performed right on their fire escape.

The "Broadway does Southern Rock" cabaret show, directed by McKinley Starks, took well-known rock hits and gave them a jazzy spin.

"[Starks] can take a piece of sheet music and really 'Broadway' it up," says Grand Opera House marketing director Julie Rubens. "These Allman Brothers Band songs, Creedence Clearwater Revival... It was so funny to see how he would take a piece and make it up-tempo."

Attendees of the sold out show set up camp in the Grand's parking lot in designated, socially distanced areas.

Despite keeping that distance, Rubens says that the show still provided a concert experience that was close to normal.

We absolutely LOVED the energy of Broadway Does Southern Rock: A Cabaret - On Our Outdoor Stage! - getting folks in... Posted by Grand Opera House on Monday, September 14, 2020

"People were cheering and sort of heckling the performers," says Rubens. "That's something that you can't replicate on a Zoom performance or live streamed concert. You just can't replicate the energy and atmosphere of the audience."

After testing waters with the first show, Rubens says that Grand Opera House is already preparing for the next one on Halloween night.

"All sorts of fun, wacky campy Halloween songs, we're going to have a costume contest for the audience," says Rubens. "We really are trying to bring a fun, awesome energy to downtown."