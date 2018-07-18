For Technical Director Bob Mavity, the Grand Opera House is more than just a place for entertainment.

"I was married on this stage, my son was married on this stage, I've put shows on this stage with my band. I have great love for the theater, and I'm just thrilled to be here and be apart of this new resurgence of the theater," he said.

The theater is undergoing renovations for the second time in the last two years. Last summer, they replaced the seats in the auditorium giving patrons more leg room, a wider seat pad to sit on, and a bigger loading door behind the stage.

This time, they're remodeling the lobby and reception rooms, and adding another bar, but Mavity says the biggest improvement will be the bathrooms.

"Wrapping all the way around here is going to be the ladies room." He said, "Now, we should be able to get people in and out and be able to have the show right back up after intermission on time because they won't have that long wait."

Along with new bathrooms, they're installing new windows in the front of the building bringing in natural light and making the reception rooms more inviting. The theater hasn't had windows facing Mulberry Street since the '70s.

The renovations are expected to make the experience better for regular patrons, and also bring in new ones. It also aims to attract more entertainers to perform at this venue.

The cost for the two renovations totaled about $2 million and is funded as a Bibb County SPLOST project. It will be reopen this October.

© 2018 WMAZ