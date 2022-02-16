Grand Opera House hosts 4th annual Black Excellence Awards

The event is meant to celebrate those who have made positive contributions not just in the Black community, but also the City of Macon.

"Our main objective is to just bring positivity to the forefront, changing the narrative. Most times on the news or just broadcast in general, when it comes to Macon, you hear the bad, so we're trying to bring the positivity to the forefront and within our community, the names that come up to the forefront," Myers said.