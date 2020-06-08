Grand Opera House in Macon reopens with list of events to happen in 2020

According to the Grand, there will be ways to interact from home for patrons who don’t feel ready to return yet.

MACON, Ga. — The Grand Opera House in Macon is reopening with a list of events to happen in 2020, with the first event happening Friday.

According to a release from the Grand Opera House, they are playing the Muppets Movie Friday at 7 p.m. as part of Macon's August First Friday.

The staff have developed a safety plan which includes social distancing, temperature checks, reserved seating and requiring face masks, according to the release.

The Grand warns that there is "an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present."

The movie is just the beginning of a list of shows the Grand has for the rest of 2020.

"While the possibility of bringing outside artists to the Grand may be limited this year, we’re excited to share that we’ll be using this season to shine a spotlight on the brightest and most compelling stars right here in our backyard at more affordable ticket prices," as said in the release.

Allen Farst's award winning documentary film Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man will play on August 14 and James Kickligther's latest documentary The Sound of Identity will play on August 22.

On August 28, the movie Need for Speed, filmed in Macon, will be played.

Live performances will begin in September.

There will be a four-part series in a collaboration with grassroots nonprofit Storytellers that will turn into a streaming podcast people can listen to from home. The first show, Storytellers "Macon Magic" will be on September 26.

The release says an outdoor picnic-style event will take place so that people can safely enjoy live music in a "distanced, open-air setting."

According to the release, there will be ways to interact with the Grand from home for patrons who don’t feel ready to return yet.