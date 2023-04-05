Destin, Florida authorities said the Forest Hills Eastern student fell from the fourth-floor balcony at a spring break condo.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida — Florida authorities said a Grand Rapids teen on spring break has died after a fall from a fourth-floor condo balcony.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the victim was a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids. The incident happened at a condo in the area of 500 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, Florida.

Principal Amy Pallo confirmed the boy was Anthony Holman, a student at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

"This is a devastating loss for our school community, and I know this is very hard news to take in," said Pallo in a letter to parents Wednesday.

Authorities said a person staying at a condo nearby noticed a body on the ground near the entryway outside, and called police around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

First responders said Holman was dead when they arrived.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the Spring Break death, but did say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

"Anthony was someone that everyone loved. He had a wonderful smile, warm and gentle spirit, and was so kind to everyone. It is impossible to comprehend a loss like this," Pallo wrote.

Pallo says she spoke with Holman's family Wednesday morning. They say he loved his teachers and friends at Forest Hills Eastern. She asks the community to keep his parents, Jasmin and Raymond, and sisters, Soraya and Amaya, in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, it has raised $9,400.

"The Eastern community needs to wrap this family in so much love right now," Pallo said.

