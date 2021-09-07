'Grant's belongs to the people': Historic downtown Macon venue reopens to the public after 1 year

People have been coming back to the musical landmark. It's almost been history a few times itself, but it continues to bounce back

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is home to a number of live music venues, but few are as iconic as Grant's Lounge in downtown Macon.

"There's a mural above the stage of Ed Grant Sr. that says 'Grant's belongs to the people,'" Wes Griffith said as he pointed towards the stage.

And for years, the people have been coming back to the musical landmark. It's almost been history a few times itself, but it continues to bounce back. After a pandemic and some updates, this time is no different. Co-owner Wes Griffith says despite the changes, the vibe won't change.

"The challenge from the beginning was trying to not take the vibe away or drain anything from the spirit of this place, because it's funky, and it's been here for 50 years, and people like it the way it is," he explained.

On Thursday, the venue hosted Robert Lee Coleman as one of their first big performances since reopening. Cheryl Grant-Louder, who co-owns the club, calls it a success.

"Robert Lee Coleman was the guitar player for James Brown. He really put on a good show. We had a nice crowd to come out and listen to Robert Lee play," she said.

From its deep history of soul to its wall of fame, the co-owners say Grant's Lounge wants to continue to serve the community.

"For me, it was always making an investment in something that meant a lot for this community, to making sure it could be revitalized, have a little bit of new life breathed into it, and get set up for another 50 years," he said.

Grant's marked its 50th anniversary in February, but due to the pandemic, they delayed celebrating.