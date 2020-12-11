Grant’s Lounge in downtown Macon to reopen under new management

There will also be some renovations, like new bathrooms, a small kitchen, and a bar on the second floor

MACON, Ga. — A historic Macon bar often referred to as the birthplace of Southern Rock will be reopening in 2021 under new management.

According to a news release, the Moonhanger Group is partnering with Ed Grant and Cheryl Grant Louder to assume control of operations at the Poplar Street venue.

"I bought the building about a year ago,” said Moonhanger Group president, Wes Griffith, “primarily to make sure it didn’t end up in the wrong hands…get turned into something else. I’ve always been interested in the property and the business. It is an important part of the rich music history in this community. Now with the economic uncertainty that the pandemic has brought, the Grants and I decided this was a good time for me to get involved…to reboot, invest some money in the building, and re-open when the dust settles.”

The group says the Grants will still be involved with the business – both financially and as advisors, and they will continue to work and help book talent there.

Griffith says he sees the move as an extension of the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

Ahead of the reopening will come some renovations, including: new bathrooms, more seating, a small kitchen, a lounge and a bar on the second floor.

The Moonhanger Group’s other ventures include restaurants The Rookery, Dovetail, H&H and Natalia’s.