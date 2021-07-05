Grapevine Band member Larry Lee to remembered by family, friends Saturday

Grapevine Band member Larry Lee will be remembered at a gathering at First Presbyterian Day School on Calvin Drive in north Macon

MACON, Ga. — Friends and family are gathering Saturday to remember the life of Grapevine Band member Larry Lee.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Lee on the softball field at First Presbyterian Day School on Calvin Drive in north Macon. The event starts at 6 p.m.

The band encourages attendees to bring a chair or blanket as they remember Larry with love, fellowship, and music.

Band member Jim McLendon says Larry had a positive spirit.

"I think the thing, personally, I'll miss most is just looking over on the stage and seeing that big ol' smile. He was just on top of the world and just a very positive, fun individual," McLendon said.