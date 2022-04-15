Grave Digger rolls into Macon at Monster Jam in April

You can get up close and personal with monster trucks like Grave Digger, Whiplash, Dragon, and El Toro Loco.

MACON, Ga. — Something BIG is rolling into Macon next year…

Spectra announced Monday that Monster Jam would be back at the Macon Coliseum on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The winner of the Arena Championship Series East will be headed to the 2022 Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando in May, so there’s a lot on the line!

You’ll see eight athletes duking it out for the championship win in some pretty famous machines, like Grave Digger, Whiplash, Dragon, and El Toro Loco.

The Saturday show will also have a Monster Jam Pit Party, where you can see the trucks up close, and meet the drivers and crews. It’s the only way to get insider access, according to the event release.

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 21 but you can get them as early as Dec. 14 if you’re a Monster Jam Preferred Customer. You can sign up for that here.

Official dates and times: