City of Gray hopes wastewater treatment expansion will bring more businesses and homes

An expansion for the city of Gray's treatment plant should eventually double capacity.

Joshua Carter loves working in his hometown.

"The customers love it here. We love it here," says Carter.

Gray is making way for more businesses and commercial real estate as cars get ushered in for washes. A new wastewater sewage plant expected to come by March 2024 will make it possible.

"Right now, we're at 400,000 gallons a day, which is the capacity of our existing wastewater sewage plant," explained Cheyenne Morgan, the city superintendent.

Morgan says the $10.5 million project was jump-started through a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loan.

"We had to raise the water and sewer rates to justify being able to pay back this loan," explained Morgan.

That increase?

"I want to say a little over $3. It was three stages, three steps; we staggered it and went up on the rates three times," says Morgan.

When the new plant is up and running, they'll rehab the old plant, so eventually, both can run together to double the capacity to 800,000 gallons a day—

opening the way for new businesses and more homes for people who want to Gray their new home.