MACON, Ga. — Some people living in Jones County are excited about a project they say will keep students out of harms' way.

Jones County commissioners say students have to walk more than half a mile alongside traffic to get from school to a recreation center. To make the trip easier, they approved a sidewalk project to run along Highway 49.

Daylon Martin likes to visit the Jones County Recreation Complex with his daughter. He says sometimes he sees students walk along Highway 49 to get there.

"People trying to get here is a very difficult task, especially walking or biking, which would be almost impossible," said Martin.

So he and other Jones County Commissioners voted for a sidewalk to make the trip safer. Martin says the 3,000 foot sidewalk project would run along Highway 49 and connect the Mattie Wells Community Center to the Mattie Wells Elementary School, then to the Jones County Recreation Complex.

"Typically we have about 18,000 cars and trucks that pass. It's heavy traffic," said Martin.

He says the traffic puts pedestrians at a higher risk.

"It's a legitimate concern, without question," said Martin.

The sidewalk costs about $200,000. Martin says commissioners plan to share the cost with the Georgia Department of Transportation. He says it's a much-needed project to protect lives.

"Children are our future, so everything we can do to make it safe for them to play, to walk, to travel, to run, to bike is our responsibility," said Martin.

Two years ago, commissioners applied for a grant to pay for the sidewalk, but didn't receive it.

Now, the Georgia Department of Transportation told them funds are available to cover a part of the project's cost. Commissioners say they'll pay for 30%, and the department will pay for the rest.