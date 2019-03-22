MACON, Ga. — For the fourth time, a federal judge has ruled that Dr. Thomas Sachy should stay in jail until his trial.

He's the Gray doctor charged last June with illegally prescribing opioids and other drugs to patients. Federal prosecutors say drugs prescribed by Sachy killed at least two patients.

RELATED: Gray doctor in federal drug case complains about conditions in Butts Co. Jail

In January, Sachy's lawyers asked magistrate judge Charles Weigle to release him from jail or to hold a hearing on whether he should be released.

Their motion argued that the case against Sachy was weak and that he was denied due process before his bond was denied.

But in his March 19 order, Weigle wrote that that wasn't true and that the defense motion falsely represented facts in the case.

RELATED: Court records: Jones County doctor involved in federal drug case wants to fire lawyers

His lawyers also claimed that keeping Sachy in the Butts County jail hurt his ability to consult with them to prepare for trial.

But Weigle noted that Sachy has been able to meet with his lawyers two or three times a week and said his defense has not been hurt.

Sachy's motion also raised complaints about the Butts jail, his treatment and the food there.

But Weigle said those complaints are "generally irrelevant" to whether Sachy should be granted bond. He said the doctor could address his jail problem by filing a civil action against Butts County.

Sachy and three employees, including his mother, face federal drug charges. Their trial is scheduled for August 2019.

RELATED: Lawyer says Jones Co. doctor kept photos of DEA 'thugs'