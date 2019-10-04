MACON, Ga. — Jones County Commissioners voted against rezoning one neighborhood, blocking a senior housing apartment complex from coming to the area. While many homeowners agreed with their decision, other people say it's leaving the aging population worse off.

Donald Black has lived in a house built in the 1800s for about 70 years. He says old houses come with repairs some seniors just can't afford.

"As they get older, they can't do the upkeep that's needed. That's why there's a great need for affordable and sustainable senior housing," said Black.

Black works with the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing in Jones County. He was disappointed to hear homeowners were against a 64-unit apartment complex built for low-income seniors in their neighborhood.

The nine-acre project was supposed to be near an intersection at Pinewood Drive and Brookwood Drive, but many homeowners living nearby signed a petition voting against it.

"It's basically the traffic that would be coming in and out because this is a pretty quiet neighborhood," said homeowner Donna Ennis.

Ennis was one of more than 40 people who signed off saying they were uncomfortable with the project for many reasons. One reason listed on the petition was an increase in crime.

Joseph Johnson with BFB General Partners, LLC submitted an application saying the project would house people 55 years and older.

"He was very vague as far as saying it was senior citizen living and property would go down with a subdivision," said Ennis.

Black says he believes many reasons against the housing complex are misconceptions and says the growing population will need affordable housing to keep up.

"They say 'oh no it's too close to me. It's going to bring my property value down.' They don't really understand that we are not bringing in crime. We are helping people to find somewhere to stay," said Black.

Johnson says he will make other efforts to bring affordable housing to Jones County. The county says Johnson can request a rehearing within 30 days of the last meeting, if he has new information to present that wasn't available before.

Data from a United States Census Bureau survey says between 2013 and 2017, Jones County was the second most expensive county to rent a home in Central Georgia.

MORE NEWS OUT OF JONES COUNTY:

Retired NFL player, Super Bowl champ Malcolm Mitchell visits students to encourage reading

$200,000 sidewalk project coming to Highway 49 in Jones County

'They do have a purpose on this Earth:' Jones County golf course helping monarch butterfly population