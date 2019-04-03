GRAY, Ga. — Students who go to Jones County High are going to have brand new buildings and resources available to them thanks to a $3 million grant.

"They have to plan everything from weather, how do we get there, how do we get back," said Maj. Gene England said.

England is getting ready to welcome more than 100 students to the new Jones County JROTC program in August.

"We are also receiving clothing [and] equipment from the Army. As it comes in, we unbox it, be able to sort of tag it, categorize it, and be able to set it all," England said.

You won't only find a new JROTC classroom though, the wing also has a room for chorus and band students.

Across campus, the College and Career Academy is just about done.

"Our new program that we will offer will be engineering. We expanded our health care science to include three new state of the art labs for a certified nurse aide program, for telemedicine and sports medicine," said College and Career Academy CEO Laura Rackley.

Rackley says a more than $3 million grant from the state Department of Education made it possible.

"This fall, on the first day of school, our students will all come together from our 9th grade campus all the through 12th grade. [They] will come to our one facility here and will be served not only in that building, but all the facilities here," Rackley said.

While construction workers put the finishing touches on the school, England says he hopes his new privates are ready to learn.

"This where you make the mistakes in life. This where you come in and you find what works and find does not work for you. What's your forte, what drives your train, that's we do here in junior ROTC. We give them a wealth of opportunities to find out who they are," England said.

