GRAY, Ga. — A Jones County judge has denied bond for a middle school teacher accused of molesting students.

The hearing for Witcher Tate Wilson lasted about 30 minutes in Jones County Superior Court.

Wilson's wife, Christina, took the stand and talked about their life together.

She said they had two special-needs children, one of them a 19-year-old who recently died from cancer.

She also said many of Wilson's students and other members of the community are supporting him.

Prosecutors recapped the charges against Wilson.

His lawyers asked for $50,000 bond.

Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell denied bond saying she believes Wilson poses a threat to intimidate witnesses and obstruct justice.

He remains in the Jones County jail. He faces five counts of child molestation, allegedly involving four victims.

All of the alleged assaults allegedly happened at the Clifton Ridge Middle School.

Jones County investigator Kenny Gleaton also says that 20 middle-school boys reported that Wilson had inappropriate sexual conversations with them.