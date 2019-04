GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 85-year-old woman.

According to a tweet from the department, her name is Carvie Reynolds and she’s an 85-year-old dementia patient.

She was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in a green jacket, red pants and house shoes from the area of 138 Mattie Wells Drive.

