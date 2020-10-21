38-year-old Brandon Ray Rozar was hit on the railroad tracks located near the dead end of Clinton Street, just off of Main Street.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 8:30 p.m., 38-year-old Brandon Ray Rozar was hit on the railroad tracks located near the dead end of Clinton Street, just off of Main Street.

Rozar was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical but stable condition.