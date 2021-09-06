'Great Art Hunt' coming to Macon this weekend

You could be entered into a drawing to win a week on St. George

MACON, Ga. — If you're a person who loves art, this Saturday, there's an event happening for you.

The 567 Center for Renewal will host their second "Great Art Hunt" event in downtown Macon.

You and your team will get a map and a list of clues to help you find all the spots in this scavenger hunt of sculptures and murals.

If you find all the locations and snap a photo at each of them, your whole team will be entered into a drawing to win a week on St. George Island.

567 Executive Director Melissa Macker says this is a joyous occasion for everyone.

"The Great Art Hunt is a really fun way to explore downtown Macon to explore the art that we have to offer and just really have a lot of fun," said Macker.