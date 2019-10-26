MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The 25th annual Great Beaver Creek Duck Race took center stage Saturday afternoon in Montezuma.

More than 2,000 plastic ducks went splashing into the water.

The event started back in 1995 -- the year after the Flood of 1994 heavily damaged downtown Montezuma.

Proceeds benefit the Macon County Chamber of Commerce.

The owner of the first duck to float across the finish line won $1,025.

That honor went Mike Jerles.

